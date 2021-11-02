CFP Chairman: 'There Was a Lot of Consensus' in Ranking 1-Loss Alabama No. 2

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The first set of 2021 College Football Playoff rankings dropped Tuesday evening, with Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon consisting of the top four in that order while No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Cincinnati sat on the outside looking in.

The CFP committee didn't appear to have much disagreement regarding one-loss Alabama's placement, with chairman Gary Barta telling reporters that "there was a lot of consensus for Alabama to be No. 2."

Alabama is 7-1 thus far, with its lone loss occurring by a 41-38 score at No. 14 Texas A&M.

Georgia was the clear choice at No. 1. The 8-0 Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 303-53, with victories over No. 13 Auburn (34-10) and No. 18 Kentucky (30-13) among them.

The bigger question was at No. 2.

Cincinnati has gone undefeated but has struggled to defeat a pair of unranked teams with losing records in 2-6 Navy and 1-7 Tulane in the past two weeks.

Oklahoma is also undefeated but had issues taking down a 1-7 Kansas team on Oct. 13.

The 8-0 Michigan State Spartans just took down the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines 37-33 for one of the most impressive wins of the year, but MSU also struggled to beat a 2-6 Indiana team and the 3-6 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Alabama has largely looked excellent outside its Texas A&M loss, outscoring its opponents 329-123, with a 42-21 win over No. 16 Ole Miss on its resume.

Ultimately, the initial CFP rankings mean nothing outside of creating talking points for fans considering that there's a month left of regular-season games alongside conference championship games up ahead.

For now, Alabama will look to defend its No. 2 spot as it hosts LSU on Saturday.