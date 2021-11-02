Mets' Jacob deGrom Believes He Aggravated Arm Injury While Undergoing MRI

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 season with an elbow injury, which he believed stemmed from getting an MRI.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com detailed the situation from the pitcher's July test to check on his elbow discomfort:

"Although the MRI revealed nothing more than a mild forearm strain, deGrom’s arm discomfort spread from his forearm to elbow in the ensuing days. He believes now that the positioning of his arm in that MRI tube—he laid on his stomach with his elbow raised above him for nearly an hour—exacerbated the issue."

"I honestly think that's what aggravated it," deGrom told DiComo.

A second MRI two weeks later revealed inflammation around his UCL. The 33-year-old did not return to the mound for the rest of the season.

Mets president Sandy Alderson later referred to the injury as a partial tear of the UCL but told reporters in September that "the elbow is perfectly intact."

Though deGrom was cleared to resume throwing in late August (after a fourth MRI in two months), the Mets had already fallen out of playoff contention, and he was shut down for the year.

It ended what had been on track to be one of the best seasons for a pitcher in major league history.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP, adding 146 strikeouts in 92 innings. Not only were his 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings a career high, but his 13.3 strikeouts per walk would have been a major league record if he qualified.

Only once in 15 starts did the right-hander allow more than two earned runs.

If healthy in 2022, he'll try to help the Mets end their run of five straight years without a playoff appearance.

The four-time All-Star can become a free agent next offseason if he opts out of the final two years of his contract.