Aaron Rodgers Says He's Had 'Great Communication' With Packers GM Brian Gutekunst

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is happy with the contact he's had with general manager Brian Gutekunst ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, as he explained to the Pat McAfee Show:

"There has been great communication," Rodgers said Tuesday. "I've enjoyed the conversations with Brian that we've had throughout the year so far. And I think that we've made some moves already that have been great."

The quarterback highlighted the in-season additions of cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Whitney Mercilus as moves that have helped the team.

The praise for the front office comes after Rodgers skipped offseason workouts because of a perceived lack of respect within the organization.

"I just want to be a part of people decisions," he said in July.

During his training camp press conference, Rodgers also lamented the team's failure to retain "core players to our foundation," including Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Clay Matthews.

The team brought Cobb back in a trade before the start of the season.

The Packers are in good shape at 7-1, although the competition in the NFC remains fierce with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys also having just one loss.

This could motivate Green Bay to make a deal, but Rodgers acknowledged that the cap situation could be an issue.

"There's other guys that have been rumored, and I know there's guys that want to come to Green Bay, but we are definitely salary-cap hampered at the moment," Rodgers said.

The 37-year-old said the cap was a reason the team likely didn't acquire cornerback Stephon Gilmore—who was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers in early October—and it could prevent the organization from making a "splash trade."

According to Spotrac, the Packers have about $6.1 million worth of cap space remaining.