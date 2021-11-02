Jaylon Smith Reportedly Released from Packers Contract After 4 Games

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Green Bay Packers are releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith signed with the Packers in October following his release from the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded one tackle over two appearances with the team and logged 27 defensive snaps.

He was a healthy scratch for Green Bay's 24-21 Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith is less than two full seasons removed from making the Pro Bowl.

His abrupt departure from Dallas was a sign of how much his stock had fallen. Especially in retrospect, the arrival of Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL draft was a sign the 26-year-old's days with the franchise were numbered.

But there remained some hope the 2016 second-round pick would benefit from a change of scenery. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported the Packers were on the hook for $770,00 for the remainder of the season, so bringing him to Green Bay didn't cost much.

Now, Smith is poised to join his third team this season, and his brief Packers tenure will raise even more questions about his future.

In his final game with Notre Dame, Smith suffered a major knee injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2016 season. Although concerns about his durability proved unfounded—he didn't miss a game from 2017 to 2020, the injury may have altered his NFL ceiling.

In August, The Athletic's Bob Sturm raised concerns over how Smith was "reading things slowly and that his body is making him play slowly, too."

Because of his age, the 6'2", 245-pound defender will likely get another shot to reignite his career. Waiting until the offseason to sign with another team, when he'd have more time to adjust to new surroundings, may not be a bad idea.