Dak Prescott to Be 'Full Go' in Thursday Practice amid Injury, per Cowboys' McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys didn't need Dak Prescott to defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but they likely will if they are going to challenge for a Super Bowl.

Head coach Mike McCarthy brought good news along those lines Monday when he told reporters the starting quarterback is expected to participate in Wednesday's practice before he is "full go" for Thursday's practice as he recovers from a calf strain that kept him out of his team's latest win.

Prescott led the Cowboys to a 5-1 record through their first six games by completing 73.1 percent of his passes for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was playing at a Pro Bowl pace, which was all the more impressive because he was coming back from a fractured ankle that limited him to five games in 2020.

The latest setback surely raised concerns considering what happened last year, although it appears it will only sideline him for the one game.

Durability was a trademark for the Mississippi State product prior to the 2020 campaign seeing as how he appeared in all 16 games during his first four seasons in the league.

Dallas turned to Cooper Rush for Sunday's contest against the Vikings, and he played the role of late-game hero with the winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final minute. It was a dramatic ending to a head-turning performance that saw him throw for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The showing also proved the Cowboys can at least survive in the short term if Prescott is sidelined again with another injury this year.

That was not the case last season, as the team went 4-7 in the 11 games without its starting quarterback. Andy Dalton was the primary fill-in for Prescott in 2020, but Rush cemented his spot as the backup quarterback this year with the win over the Vikings.

Still, it appears as if Prescott will be back for the Cowboys' Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos.