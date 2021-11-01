Rolando Romero Removed from Gervonta Davis Fight amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Boxer Rolando Romero has been removed from a scheduled Dec. 5 fight against Gervonta Davis.

Last week, Izabel Zambrano, 24, accused Romero of sexually assaulting her in 2019, per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Zambrano went public with the accusations on social media last week, telling Mannix that she didn't come forward sooner because it was "a paralyzing moment" in her life and she didn't think anybody would believe her.

Plus, she said seeing Romero's public presence increase after his fight was announced with Davis was an unsettling experience:

"It just seemed like he was everywhere. I went to YouTube to turn on a video of my daughter, I see a video of him. I go on Twitter, I see a video of him. I go on Facebook, I see a video of him. I turn on the TV ... I didn't realize I had PTSD from that night. I was so confused and so ashamed that I had put myself in a position like that. Now, I'm very triggered by what happened. I can no longer sit and bottle it up while he gets to live this life and be glorified and no one's voice is heard."

She told Mannix she filed a statement with the Henderson Police Department—the alleged sexual assault took place at Romero's Las Vegas apartment—and is waiting to hear back from the Special Victims Unit.

Since going public with her account of that evening, Zambrano said the backlash on social media has been severe.

"People are calling me a gold digger, a clout chaser and so many things like that," she said. "All these things people are saying about me are not true. They have just been disgusting. This is something I have struggled with in silence. I had to speak up."

Seven other woman also have reportedly accused Romero of sexual assault, per Wil Esco of Bad Left Hook.

"Obviously those are disturbing allegations, very concerning," Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza said over the weekend. "At this point we're still monitoring the situation, looking to find out all the facts. And until we feel like we have a firm grasp we're not gonna comment further, but it is something we're looking into very seriously."

Romero, 26, is undefeated in 14 career fights and was set for his first premier matchup with Davis after a TKO of Anthony Yigit in July. Instead, Mike Coppinger of ESPN reported that Isaac Cruz is likely to replace Romero in the bout.