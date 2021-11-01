X

    LeBron James' Viral Look-alike at Lakers Game Identified as Patrick Christopher

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2021

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    It turns out there weren't really two versions of LeBron James at Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

    A picture of someone in the stands who looks like James went viral Sunday, leading to plenty of speculation about the mysterious person:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LeBron had a look-alike in the crowd tonight 👀😂 <a href="https://t.co/tmxmDVsyCq">pic.twitter.com/tmxmDVsyCq</a>

    It turns out the spectator was Patrick Christopher, a former NBA player and brother of current Rockets rookie Josh Christopher. 

    LeBron also joked about the situation on Twitter:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL <a href="https://t.co/XcZ8jeIGYk">https://t.co/XcZ8jeIGYk</a>

    Christopher was an All-Pac-12 player for California before a professional career that was mostly spent in Europe and the G League. He played four games with the Utah Jazz in 2014-15.  

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!