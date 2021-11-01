LeBron James' Viral Look-alike at Lakers Game Identified as Patrick Christopher

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

It turns out there weren't really two versions of LeBron James at Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

A picture of someone in the stands who looks like James went viral Sunday, leading to plenty of speculation about the mysterious person:

It turns out the spectator was Patrick Christopher, a former NBA player and brother of current Rockets rookie Josh Christopher.

LeBron also joked about the situation on Twitter:

Christopher was an All-Pac-12 player for California before a professional career that was mostly spent in Europe and the G League. He played four games with the Utah Jazz in 2014-15.