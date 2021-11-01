NBA Reveals New City Edition Jerseys for All 30 Teams for 75th Anniversary Season

Nike

Nike and the NBA released the new City Edition jerseys for the 2021-22 season Monday, and the digs are fitting of a 75th anniversary celebration.

Every NBA team receives a new City Edition uniform for each campaign. While some teams decided to stick to the tried and true of last season, most went all-in on trying to make a splash.

The Toronto Raptors brought back their beloved jersey dinosaur, but they put him in the champagne (papi) and black colorway.

The Atlanta Hawks also brought back their massive logo jersey, with the Hawk adorning a yellow look that will fly off shelves.

The Charlotte Hornets are taking the honeycomb from the court to the jerseys with an inspired look that will look great on their home floor.

While not as outwardly risky, the Los Angles Clippers and Washington Wizards have also come out with clean, striking designs that are arguably more popping than their regular uniform. The same can be said for the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks, each of whom added some color pop.

Take a look at every jersey on Nike's website, and look for the City Edition jerseys to hit shelves soon.