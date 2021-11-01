Amari Cooper: CeeDee Lamb Lobbied for Game-Winning TD in Cowboys Huddle vs. Vikings

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amari Cooper scored the game-winning touchdown Sunday night to help Dallas Cowboys earn a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, but teammate CeeDee Lamb apparently wanted the glory himself.

After the game, Cooper told reporters that Lamb tried to get backup quarterback Cooper Rush to switch the formation in the huddle ahead of the 1st-and-goal play, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. He then asked Cooper to switch roles on the play.

"Coop," Lamb asked Cooper. "You want to let me get this?"

"Hell nah," the veteran responded.

Cooper had missed some snaps due to a hamstring injury, but he came through with the go-ahead score with 51 seconds left:

"He tried to steal my touchdown, but I don't blame him," Cooper said of Lamb. "He's the same way as I, and he wants the ball in that situation, so that says a lot about us, the confidence we have, that we want the ball in those important situations.

"Because we know we can win a game for the team."

Lamb had a walk-off, 35-yard touchdown in overtime during the Cowboys' Week 6 win against the New England Patriots, so it was nice for Cooper to get his chance to shine in Week 8.