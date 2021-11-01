Saints Legend Drew Brees Hints He Won't End Retirement After Jameis Winston Injury

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Legendary former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees shot down any speculation that he'd be ending his retirement.

The Saints are facing the possibility of being without starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When Brees was asked about the chances of him returning to New Orleans halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game, he said he only has plans to continue his job at NBC.

"I'll be there Saturday to call the Notre Dame-Navy game, and I'll be here Sunday," Brees said.

The Saints improved to 5-2 with Sunday's win. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and threw for 159 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Brees also was asked about his opinion as Siemian as New Orleans' starter moving forward, and he only had good things to say about him.

"I think he's going to do well," Brees said. "That's exactly why he brought him in last year when I got hurt. He's a cerebral guy who can pick up the system quickly. He can execute it.

"The bottom line is he has two really good running backs and a great defense," Brees continued. "He'll play within the system and I think Sean Payton has a lot of confidence in him."

The Saints also have versatile quarterback Taysom Hill, who has four pass attempts, three rushing touchdowns and four receptions so far this season.

A future Hall of Famer, Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in career pass completions, along with being second in career completion percentage, touchdown passes, passing yards, and pass attempts. He led the Saints to their first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XLIV.

If New Orleans wants to make a move to add a quarterback, it will have to do so quickly as the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) next Sunday.