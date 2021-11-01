Jets Trade Rumors: Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims Emerge as 'Hot Names' on Market

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, teams will be scouring for ways to improve their rosters immediately or build for the future.

One team that could emerge as a trade partner for those looking to improve in the short term is the New York Jets. SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported that teams are showing interest in a pair of New York's wide receivers.

"As contenders scrounge for offensive help for the stretch, Jets receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims have emerged as hot names on the market, according to multiple NFL sources," Vacchiano wrote.

Vacchiano added that teams aren't fully convinced that the Jets will be looking to move Crowder or Mims because they may not want to lose one of their offensive weapons.

"But there is considerable skepticism about whether the Jets would be willing to deal either one of them, given the current state of their offense and how it might affect rookie quarterback Zach Wilson," Vacchiano stated.

Wilson is out with a knee injury and is not expected to return until Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Bills at the earliest. New York No. 1 wide receiver Corey Davis also missed Sunday's game with a hip injury.

In their first game without Wilson, the Jets topped the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 behind a 405-yard, three-touchdown performance by backup quarterback Mike White.

Mims was selected by New York in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. His playing time this season has been a hot topic as he tumbled down the wide receiver depth chart during training camp. But at 6'3", 207 pounds with 4.5 speed, Mims still has a ton of potential and the Jets may not be ready to give up on the Baylor product.

Crowder is a 28-year-old veteran and one of New York's most reliable receivers. He accepted a pay cut from $10 million to a salary of $5 million in the offseason to remain with the team. Crowder is in the final year of his contract, and the Jets already have his potential replacement on the roster in rookie wideout Elijah Moore.

Vacchiano named the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints as teams who might be interested in trading for a wide receiver. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.