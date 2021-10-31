Blake Griffin-for-LaMarcus Aldridge Lineup Change Not Being Considered by Nets' Nash

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Blake Griffin won't be swapped out of the Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup anytime soon.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Sunday he has no intention of moving LaMarcus Aldridge into the starting lineup despite Griffin's struggles.

Griffin has struggled mightily early on this season. Through five games, the six-time All-Star is averaging just 4.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 22.6 percent from the field in 19.8 minutes.

Aldridge has been far more effective, averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 64.3 percent from the field in 20 minutes per game.

Griffin joined the Nets last season after agreeing to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons. He re-signed with the team this summer on a one-year deal for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Nets are out to a rough 3-3 start this season after an impressive second-place Eastern Conference finish during the 2020-21 campaign. However, the team's struggles aren't just because Griffin is off to a difficult start.

Brooklyn is still missing star point guard Kyrie Irving, as he is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and thus ineligible to play in the team's home games because of New York City's mandate.

Though Irving could play on the road, the Nets decided to keep him sidelined until he could be a full participant.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And though veteran point guard James Harden is averaging nearly 19 points per game, he has averaged at least 24 points per game in each of his last 11 seasons, including three 30-plus-point campaigns from 2017-18 to 2019-20. So, the three-time scoring champion hasn't enjoyed his typical scoring success early on this year.

If the Nets hope to compete in the East this season, they'll need much more significant contributions from Griffin, Harden and Co. as the weeks roll on. However, it's a little too early to hit the panic button.