Phillies' Didi Gregorius Placed on 10-Day IL with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list with a knee sprain Saturday.

The move was retroactive to May 5.

The veteran missed time last season with an elbow injury, although he played all 60 games during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Gregorius slashed .209/.270/.370 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI in 103 games in 2021.

At his best, the 32-year-old adds power to a lineup from his middle infield spot. He drilled 20 or more home runs in three straight seasons as a member of the New York Yankees from 2016 through 2018 and was on pace to do the same in 2020 in his first year with the Phillies had it been more than 60 games.

Look for Philadelphia to turn toward Johan Camargo or Bryson Stott at shortstop if Gregorius is sidelined by this latest setback.