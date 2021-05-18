X

    Didi Gregorius Placed on 10-Day IL by Phillies with Elbow Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 18, 2021
    New York Mets Luis Guillorme (13) is out at second as Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) prepares to throw to first during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
    Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 14, because of a right elbow impingement.

    Gregorius has hit .229 with four home runs, 22 RBI and a .630 OPS in 32 games for the Phils this year.

    Right elbow soreness forced him off the field for three games in April, and Gregorius left his team's 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday with right elbow stiffness in the fifth inning.

    "It just kind of acted up," manager Joe Girardi said postgame, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

    "He didn't feel it in [batting practice]. He must have taken a swing in the game that he felt it [in], and he told us. I think it was after his second at-bat maybe. And that's when we made the switch. ... I imagine he might be out a couple days, like the last time."

    The 31-year-old Gregorius said he is concerned about the injury.

    "I am worried because I haven't been on the field," Gregorius said recently, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I haven't been playing. And the last time I played, my swings weren't looking really good because I couldn't extend my arm."

    The Dutchman also missed one game after being plunked in the ribs with a pitch, and he sat another matchup after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list on April 30 but was reinstated one day later.

    Rookie Nick Maton is the most likely replacement for Gregorius at shortstop, having done so numerous times this year. The 24-year-old is hitting .316 with two home runs, seven RBI and a .810 OPS in 25 games.

