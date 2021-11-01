Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says It's Possible He Returns From Calf Injury for Broncos Game

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

After missing his team's dramatic 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes there is a chance he returns to the lineup as soon as Week 9.

When asked if it was possible that he returns from his calf in time to face the Denver Broncos on Nov. 7, Prescott expressed optimism.

"For sure," Prescott said after Sunday's game, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News: "I was getting prepared to play this game. I’m a guy that takes it day-by-day, moment-at-moment, and right now, I’m going to celebrate this win with the guys and worry about rehabbing...tomorrow."

Prescott tested his injured calf in pregame and it was determined that he was not quite ready to play.

The two-time Pro Bowler said he hoped he would be able to play but left the final decision in the hands of the Cowboys medical staff. Dallas has been steadfast in saying that Prescott would not play unless the team felt he was fully ready to go. Prescott is returning this season from a devastating right ankle injury last year, and the Cowboys said there were "thresholds" he needed to pass in order to play.

"They didn't tell me which ones I've got to pass," Prescott told reporters this week. "Obviously I trust myself, trust my body, trust what I'm thinking, but also I trust the coaches and Britt, Jim [Maurer] and the whole training staff. We've put a lot into this. I've put a lot into my body and taking care of myself.

"But they know. They know how these things work. First time dealing with something like this, obviously on the same leg as my ankle, I want to be smart about it and cautious."

With Prescott sidelined, Cooper Rush shined in his first NFL start against the Vikings. The Central Michigan product—who is in his fifth season with the Cowboys—threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns while throwing only one interception.

Under Rush's command, Dallas drove the ball 75 yards in two minutes late in the fourth quarter, with Amari Cooper hauling in the game-winning touchdown with 51 seconds to play.

The Cowboys improved to 6-1 with Sunday's victory, giving them a comfortable lead over the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in the NFC East. As a result, the team can take the cautious approach with Prescott, allowing him to heal as much as possible before he takes the field again.