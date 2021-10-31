AP College Football Poll 2021: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

AP Photo/Al Goldis

The top teams in college football continue to separate themselves from the field ahead of Week 10.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the latest Associated Press poll after a blowout win over Florida, while Michigan State jumped Ohio State at No. 5 despite both earning high-profile wins in the Big Ten.

Here is how voters saw the Top 25 before the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings this week.

AP Poll

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Michigan State

6. Ohio State

7. Oregon

8. Notre Dame

9. Michigan

10. Wake Forest

11. Oklahoma State

12. Auburn

13. Texas A&M

14. Baylor

Video Play Button Videos you might like

15. Ole Miss

16. UTSA

17. BYU

18. Kentucky

19. Iowa

20. Houston

21. Coastal Carolina

22. Penn State

23. SMU

24. Louisiana-Lafayette

25. Fresno State

Georgia continued to coast through its tough SEC schedule with a 34-7 win over Florida, although Saturday's victory wasn't always easy.

The Bulldogs led just 3-0 late in the first half until a run of three straight touchdowns in the final 2:16 of the second quarter blew the game open. The pick-six just before halftime represented the dagger for Florida:

Cincinnati and Oklahoma also pulled away from their opponents for easy wins to remain undefeated.

The Big Ten featured more exciting battles, including Ohio State eking out a 33-24 win over Penn State.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Buckeyes in what Ryan Day called a "gritty" win after the game.

"The goal is just to win the game," Day told reporters. "We're not trying to get style points in the game against Penn State. That's not how it works. You got to just win the game, and we did that kicking field goals."

It was the first single-digit victory of the season for Ohio State after five straight blowouts, but escaping with just one defeat in the loss column is what matters most.

Penn State, meanwhile, was No. 4 in the Week 6 poll but has now dropped to No. 22 after three straight losses.

Michigan State has jumped to No. 5 in the latest poll after a dramatic 37-33 win over Michigan. Kenneth Walker III put himself in the Heisman Trophy discussion with an outstanding performance for the Spartans:

The running back helped Michigan State overcome a 16-point second-half deficit to beat its rival and move closer to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan's first loss was enough to drop the team from sixth to ninth in the ranking.

Iowa fell 10 spots to No. 19 after a 20-point loss to Wisconsin, the team's second defeat in a row after getting as high as No. 2 in the country.

In the SEC, Auburn is on the rise up to No. 12 after a 31-20 victory over Ole Miss. With Kentucky also losing this week, the Tigers have a strong argument as the third-best team in the conference behind Georgia and Alabama.

The team has a chance to prove it next Saturday in a road game against No. 13 Texas A&M.