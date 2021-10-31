USC WR Drake London Carted off vs. Arizona After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

USC wide receiver Drake London had to be carted off the field during Saturday's game against Arizona.

Per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, London was "in some clear pain" and holding his right leg before trainers got him onto the cart.

The injury occurred when London got tackled while scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. His legs got caught underneath Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace at the end of the play.

USC's training staff had to remove London's shoe and put a walking boot on him on the sideline before taking him to the locker room on a cart. The junior wideout had nine catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game.

Now in his third season at USC, London has positioned himself to potentially be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. ESPN's Todd McShay has him ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect in his latest ranking of the top 32 players released this week.

London has been one of the best wide receivers in the nation this season. He came into the week ranked second in the nation in both receptions (79) and receiving yards (1,003) and first on the Trojans with five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington will likely move into London's spot as the No. 1 wideout. The Texas native ranks second on USC with 24 receptions and 309 yards in seven games.