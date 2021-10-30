Bowling Green HC Scot Loeffler Becomes 1st Coach Ejected Under NCAA Rule from 2016

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler made history during Saturday's 56-44 win over Buffalo.

Per ESPN's Heather Dinich, Loeffler became the first coach to be ejected from a game for receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties since the NCAA implemented the rule change in 2016.

The penalties came on back-to-back drives in the third quarter. The first was when Buffalo had the ball and was lining up for a 3rd-and-2 play from Bowling Green's 17-yard line.

The officials called Loeffler for a second penalty during a television timeout after Buffalo scored a touchdown to help cut its deficit to 28-16.

After the second penalty was called, a Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart stepped in to pull his coach away from the officials.

Per The Athletic, the official rule calls for "an automatic ejection for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for any coach or player."

Loeffler's ejection could have been bad news for Bowling Green, as he also serves as the offensive play-caller. Associate head coach Steve Morrison took over play-calling duties for the rest of the game.

Morrison seemed to push all the right buttons in his expanded role. Bowling Green scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to earn its first conference win of the season.

Loeffler is in his third season as Bowling Green's head coach. The 46-year-old has a 6-20 record with the program, including Saturday's victory.