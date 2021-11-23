Derrick Rose Ruled out for Knicks vs. Lakers with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Knicks announced that point guard Derrick Rose will miss Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers with a sore right ankle.

The 33-year-old has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Knicks, who acquired him from the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 8, 2021.

He's provided instant and efficient offense off the bench, notably averaging 12 points on 45 percent shooting, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds for New York during the 2021-22 season.

Thanks in part to Rose's efforts, New York qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and just the fifth occasion in the last 20 years during the 2020-21 campaign.

He was excellent in the postseason, posting 19.4 points per game despite the Knicks struggling offensively and losing to the Atlanta Hawks in five first-round games.

After the season, Rose re-signed with the Knicks on a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

The 2010-11 NBA MVP and three-time All-Star has played in the league since 2008, when the Chicago Bulls took him No. 1 overall in the draft. At his best, he was one of the NBA's best and most electric players. Unfortunately, significant injuries robbed him of a chance to reach his full potential.

However, Rose has been a revelation in New York after reuniting with his former Bulls coach, Tom Thibodeau, who is now in charge of the Knicks.

The Memphis alum has taken the court in 13 different NBA seasons, suiting up for the Bulls, Knicks (twice), Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

Without Rose, the Knicks will likely rely on rookie guard Immanuel Quickley to provide more offensive help off the bench.