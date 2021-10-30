Video: ESPN's Paul Finebaum Shows Off Tim Tebow Signature Tattoo on Left Arm

AP Photo/Michael Clubb

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum lived up to his promise from last week by getting a tattoo featuring Tim Tebow's autograph on his left arm.

Finebaum showed off the new ink, which takes up nearly his entire forearm, Saturday morning:

Tebow, who's also part of the network's pregame show, couldn't seem to believe the longtime college football analyst went through with the idea.

Finebaum joked he hadn't told his wife, Linda, about the tattoo yet.

Tebow is one of the best players in SEC history after being part of two national championship teams at the University of Florida and winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy.

The former quarterback played parts of six years in the NFL, including a brief comeback attempt as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars this year, and spent time in New York Mets' minor league system chasing a baseball dream.

Tebow accumulated a lot of fans during his multi-sport journey, but few have showcased the level of dedication Finebaum did with the tattoo.