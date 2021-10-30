Bowl Predictions 2021: Playoff Projections Heading Into Week 10

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first iteration of the College Football Playoff Rankings is set to be unveiled on Tuesday. Teams will learn how much work they need to do in the last half of the season if they hope to be competing for a National Championship.

Here, we try to get into the minds of the CFP Selection Committee and project which teams will be at the top in the first reveal of the rankings. We also take a look at two teams who are projected to be on the outside looking in.

Projection: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Through nine weeks, Georgia has established itself as the elite team in college football this season. The Bulldogs have a dominant defense and a high-powered offense, giving them the inside track to the top spot.

Georgia's defense has yet to allow more than 13 points in a game, and its offense hasn't been held under 30 points since the season-opener against Clemson.

The Bulldogs will face a test against SEC East rival Florida on Saturday, but the Gators have lost two of their last three games. All signs point to Georgia making a run to the SEC Championship game, where it is likely to meet Alabama.

Projection: No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

A possible surprise pick at No. 2, Michigan earned this spot by running through its competition this season. Only two of the Wolverines' seven wins this season have been within seven points or less.

Michigan faced a test in a three-point victory against Nebraska two weeks ago, but bounced back with a 26-point win over Northwestern last week. The Wolverines have another tough matchup this week against rival Michigan State, which is currently ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.

Taking care of business on Saturday would do wonders for Michigan's chances in the CFP rankings. With matchups against Penn State and Ohio State still on the schedule, the Wolverines will have ample chances to prove they're deserving of this ranking.

Projection: No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0)

Oklahoma is 8-0 for the first time since 2004, but it hasn't been an easy road this season. The Sooners have had to fight for nearly every victory as five of their eight wins have been within a margin of seven points or less.

The Sooners' quarterback situation is still fluid with Caleb Williams taking over for preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler three weeks ago.

Still, Oklahoma is likely to be gifted the No. 3 spot by the CFP committee thanks to its undefeated record. The Sooners will face Texas Tech on Saturday before playing their final three games against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Projection: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Alabama has been the darling of the CFP committee, finishing in the top four six out of the seven years it has existed. Despite a stunning loss to Texas A&M three weeks ago, it's hard to imagine the Crimson Tide will be ranked outside of the playoff.

Besides the loss to the Aggies, Alabama has looked like the dominant team we've been used to on both sides of the ball. The Crimson Tide average 45.9 points on offense while giving up 20.6 points on defense.

Alabama is likely to cruise through the latter half of its schedule on its way to the SEC Championship. Something's gotta give when the Crimson Tide faces Georgia, but a second loss would severely damage their chances of being in the playoff at season's end.

Projection: No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0)

This would be the highest-ever ranking for a Group of Five team, and it's well-deserved. Cincinnati has established itself as the best non-power five team in the country.

The Bearcats were tested by Navy in last week's seven-point win, but they haven't struggled against any other team this season. Their win against Notre Dame continues to look better and better as the Fighting Irish haven't lost to anyone else.

Cincinnati will need some help to crack the top four. As long as the Bearcats do their part and win out against the rest of the AAC, they will have chance to take the spot vacated by the team that loses in the SEC Championship.

Projection: No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1)

Ohio State has bounced back nicely from its loss to Oregon in the second game of the season. The Buckeyes have looked like the offensive juggernaut they were expected to be, scoring over 40 points in each of their six wins this year.

Ohio State struggled on defense early this season but has held each of its last four opponents to under 20 points. The Buckeyes have been playing inferior competition lately, but things will ramp up in the last half of the season.

Ohio State has a test against Penn State this week and still has games against both Michigan State and Michigan remaining on the schedule. The Buckeyes will have to keep scoring like they have been in order to make a great impression on the committee and jump into the top four.