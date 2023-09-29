Browns 'Hopeful' Deshaun Watson Plays vs. Ravens; Questionable with Shoulder Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns remain "hopeful" that Deshaun Watson will suit up for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens despite nursing a shoulder injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.

Watson, listed as questionable on the injury report, has been resting his sore shoulder for much of the week and only threw a couple of passes on Friday during the open portion of practice with media present before going to see head athletic trainer Joe Sheehan.

The veteran took a big hit to his throwing shoulder during last Sunday's win against the Tennessee Titans.

Watson, 27, has dealt with injuries in his past.

He was having a superb rookie season in 2017—throwing for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games—when a torn ACL cut it short. Alongside JJ Watt's season-ending tibial plateau fracture, it ended any playoff hopes Houston might have had.

But the return of those two players gave the Texans high hopes for the 2018 campaign. On offense, Watson threw for 4,165 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, leading the Texans to the postseason.

He was good again in 2019, throwing for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games, and Houston returned to the postseason. With the Texans trading his top weapon in the passing game, DeAndre Hopkins, before the 2020 season, however, the Texans got off to a slow start and quickly fell into a hole they couldn't escape, finishing 4-12.

Watson's numbers were still excellent despite the team's struggles, as he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It would be the final time he played for the team, as ahead of the 2021 campaign Watson demanded a trade. Shortly thereafter, two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and improper sexual behavior. Those women sued Watson, with 10 women filing criminal complaints against him. Watson sat out the entire 2021 season, though the team continued to pay him.

Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges, and the Browns sent a massive trade package to the Texans to acquire him, giving up first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 as a part of the deal. The Browns then signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million extension.

Watson was ultimately suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season.

Through three games this season, Watson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 83 yards and one score.