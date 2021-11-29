Jalen Hurts Suffered Ankle Injury in Eagles' Loss to Giants; Status After Bye TBD

AP Photo/David Becker

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, per head coach Nick Sirianni.

Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed the news, noting the injury could impact Hurts' availability for Sunday's game at the New York Jets that precedes their Week 14 bye.

Hurts has completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns (eight interceptions) in addition to 122 carries for 695 yards and eight scores.

The 23-year-old entered the 2021 season as the starter after taking over for the benched Carson Wentz last season during the team's Dec. 6 game against the Green Bay Packers.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star completed 52.0 percent of his passes for six touchdowns (four interceptions) and carried the ball 63 times for 354 yards and three more scores. He got the chance to be the QB1 for the Eagles, who dealt Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

Gardner Minshew II is the next man up on the Eagles' quarterback depth chart if Hurts is out after the bye.

The third-year Washington State product spent his first two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 37 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 6.9 yards per pass attempt in 23 games (20 starts).

Jacksonville selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, signaling a new era and different direction for the franchise. The Jags traded Minshew to the Eagles on Aug. 28, and he has gotten in one Eagles game, going 2-of-2 for 11 yards in a blowout victory over the Detroit Lions.