Fantasy Alert: Mark Ingram Out for Saints vs. Bills; Tony Jones Among RBs Available

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not play Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

That leaves Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington and Ty Montgomery as the remaining running backs for the NFC South team since Alvin Kamara is also sidelined.

The 31-year-old Ingram dealt with an ankle issue last season with the Baltimore Ravens after injuring it in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, though it happened to correspond with the team's Week 7 bye, lessening the time he missed.

For the season, he rushed for 299 yards and two scores in 11 games.

After parts of 10 seasons in the NFL, wear and tear began to show on Ingram's tires. Add in the presence of J.K. Dobbins and the rushing ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens moved away from Ingram as a focal point of the offense.

That made him expendable this offseason, and the Houston Texans added him to the roster. But they traded him to the Saints in October, where he started his career in 2011 and played for eight seasons.

With Ingram out, Jones is probably the best fantasy option from New Orleans' backfield, but it wouldn't be a surprise if none of the remaining backs put up impressive numbers.