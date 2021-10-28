X

    Video: Russell Westbrook Ejected from Lakers vs. Thunder After Darius Bazley Argument

    Doric SamOctober 28, 2021

    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Russell Westbrook had a frustrating night in the Los Angeles Lakers' 123-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

    Despite recording his first triple-double as a Laker, Westbrook also had 10 turnovers and Los Angeles surrendered a 26-point first-half lead in the loss. Westbrook culminated his night with an ejection after he got into it with Thunder forward Darius Bazley for dunking the ball with the win already in hand.

    Russ got ejected after getting into it with Bazley. <a href="https://t.co/SLzrisS0Hv">pic.twitter.com/SLzrisS0Hv</a>

    Westbrook told reporters after the game that he's "old school" and he wasn't going to let Bazley off the hook for an unsportsmanlike move.

    Russell Westbrook calls himself "old school" when it comes to Darius Bazley's steal and dunk. Russ: "When shit like that happens I don't let it slide. ... There's certain things you just don't do in sports. Game already over and I didn't like it. Simple as that."

    The Lakers will look to bounce back Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center.

