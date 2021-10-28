Video: Russell Westbrook Ejected from Lakers vs. Thunder After Darius Bazley Argument

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook had a frustrating night in the Los Angeles Lakers' 123-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Despite recording his first triple-double as a Laker, Westbrook also had 10 turnovers and Los Angeles surrendered a 26-point first-half lead in the loss. Westbrook culminated his night with an ejection after he got into it with Thunder forward Darius Bazley for dunking the ball with the win already in hand.

Westbrook told reporters after the game that he's "old school" and he wasn't going to let Bazley off the hook for an unsportsmanlike move.

The Lakers will look to bounce back Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center.