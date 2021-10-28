Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Thunder to Comeback Win vs. Anthony Davis, Lakers

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder got their first win of the season, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers at home 123-115. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points as they improved to 1-4 this season.

Oklahoma City trailed by as many as 26 in the first half before storming back. The Thunder outscored Los Angeles 66-43 after halftime.

The Lakers, who were playing without star LeBron James because of ankle soreness, fell to 2-3.

Anthony Davis, who was questionable for Wednesday's game with knee soreness, led Los Angeles with 29 points. Russell Westbrook recorded his first triple-double of the season but also had 10 turnovers and was ejected at the end of the fourth quarter in the loss.

Notable Player Stats

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC: 27 points, 9 rebounds

F Darius Bazley, OKC: 20 points

G Josh Giddey, OKC: 18 points, 10 assists

F Anthony Davis, LAL: 30 points, 8 rebounds

G Russell Westbrook, LAL: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 turnovers

What's Next?

The Thunder will enjoy a couple days off before returning to action Saturday in a road matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will look to bounce back at home Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

