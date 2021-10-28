X

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Thunder to Comeback Win vs. Anthony Davis, Lakers

    Doric SamOctober 28, 2021

    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Oklahoma City Thunder got their first win of the season, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers at home 123-115. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points as they improved to 1-4 this season.

    Oklahoma City trailed by as many as 26 in the first half before storming back. The Thunder outscored Los Angeles 66-43 after halftime.

    OKC THUNDER @okcthunder

    FROM DOWN 26 WE ARE UP 2 ENTERING THE FOURTH<br><br>📺 | <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsOK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BallySportsOK</a> <a href="https://t.co/Smkp6Uai8O">pic.twitter.com/Smkp6Uai8O</a>

    The Lakers, who were playing without star LeBron James because of ankle soreness, fell to 2-3.

    Anthony Davis, who was questionable for Wednesday's game with knee soreness, led Los Angeles with 29 points. Russell Westbrook recorded his first triple-double of the season but also had 10 turnovers and was ejected at the end of the fourth quarter in the loss.

    Notable Player Stats

    G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC: 27 points, 9 rebounds

    F Darius Bazley, OKC: 20 points

    G Josh Giddey, OKC: 18 points, 10 assists

    F Anthony Davis, LAL: 30 points, 8 rebounds

    G Russell Westbrook, LAL: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 turnovers

    What's Next?

    The Thunder will enjoy a couple days off before returning to action Saturday in a road matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will look to bounce back at home Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

