    Ed Orgeron Says LSU Is Unable to Practice Because of Number of Injuries

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

    LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the team does not have enough healthy players for a full practice.

    "We don't have enough players to do the Tiger Bowl scrimmage tomorrow, and we don't have enough players healthy enough to have a full practice today," Orgeron told reporters Wednesday.

    The 4-4 Tigers are off this week but have been riddled with injuries.

