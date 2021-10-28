Ed Orgeron Says LSU Is Unable to Practice Because of Number of Injuries

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the team does not have enough healthy players for a full practice.

"We don't have enough players to do the Tiger Bowl scrimmage tomorrow, and we don't have enough players healthy enough to have a full practice today," Orgeron told reporters Wednesday.

The 4-4 Tigers are off this week but have been riddled with injuries.

