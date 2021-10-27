Bob Ferry, GM of Washington Bullets' 1978 Championship Team, Dies at Age 84

NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Washington Bullets general manager Bob Ferry has died at the age of 84.

"[Ferry] and his family are dear to my parents and the Unseld family, to the Wizards organization," Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. told reporters Wednesday. "... I know how difficult this time is, so I just want to let them know we’re thinking about them, we care for them, and we’ll be there for them."

A collegiate All-American at Saint Louis, Ferry spent 10 seasons in the NBA across three franchises (St. Louis Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Baltimore Bullets).

The Missouri native went on to have a decorated front-office career, winning the NBA's Executive of the Year award in 1979 and 1982.

Most famously, he was the architect of Washington's championship-winning Bullets squad in 1977-78. That roster included three Hall of Famers (Bob Dandridge, Wes Unseld Sr. and Elvin Hayes), and Phil Chenier was a three-time All-Star with the organization.

Under Ferry's watch, Washington also reached the 1975 and 1979 NBA Finals and made the playoffs 13 times.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted Ferry is one of four NBA general managers to register 700 wins, 13 postseason trips, two Executive of the Year nods and at least one title. R.C. Buford, Jerry West and Jerry Krause are the others, and all three are considered among the best front-office minds of their generation.

Ferry is the father of former NBA veteran and team executive Danny Ferry.