Nikola Jokic Out for Nuggets vs. Bulls Because of Wrist Injury

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a wrist injury, the team announced.

Jokic suffered the injury in Thursday's 103-89 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 26-year-old is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game for a 9-6 Nuggets team looking for a first NBA Finals appearance (and win) in franchise history.

Jokic suffered a right knee contusion during his team's 122-110 loss to the Utah Jazz on Oct. 26. He finished the first half with 24 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes and warmed up at halftime before heading back to the locker room.

However, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone told reporters postgame that he didn't believe the injury was too serious, and the big man returned on Oct. 29 against the Dallas Mavericks without missing any more time.

The NBA's reigning MVP averaged 26.4 points on 56.6 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game last year. He carried a heavy burden for Denver at the tail end of the campaign after point guard and 2020 playoff hero Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending torn ACL on April 12.

Denver was still able to finish the regular season 13-5 thanks largely to Jokic's efforts. The Nuggets ended up beating the Portland Trail Blazers 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs before being swept by the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals.

Denver selected Jokic with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, and he's unquestionably one of the biggest second-round steals of all time. The 6'11" big man is a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA first-team member.

Replacing Jokic's production is an impossible task, but Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Will Barton should all be called upon to carry more of the scoring, rebounding and assist loads.

As for Jokic's replacement, the Nuggets can turn to a few different options to patrol the post, including JaMychal Green, Zeke Nnaji and Bol Bol. Denver can also go smaller and play Jeff Green at the 5. The Greens, who are already part of the rotation, should be featured the most in the frontcourt.