Draymond Green Jokes He's Buying $5K Wine on Joe Lacob's Tab to Celebrate Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are in Oklahoma City for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, and Draymond Green has an idea for how to pass the time: throw a $5,000 bottle of wine on Joe Lacob's tab.

Green told reporters he's planning on ordering a bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche in honor of Stephen Curry making the NBA75 team at the same OKC restaurant where the team celebrated Curry breaking Wilt Chamberlain's franchise scoring record.

"Steph just made the 75th anniversary team, so y'all can call Joe this time and tell Joe that we about to go order a bottle of DRC because Steph made the 75th anniversary team," Green told reporters. "And Klay's 77."

Green is, of course, referencing the troll job Klay Thompson's Warriors teammates did, putting a No. 77 jersey in his locker after he failed to make the list. Thompson has publicly said he felt like he deserved to be among the 75 greatest players in league history.

Green said Thompson and Lacob will be unable to participate in the $5,000-a-bottle festivities because neither made the trip to Oklahoma City.

"The thing is Klay or Joe didn't make the trip," Green said. "So they can't partake in the bottle. So me and Steph will enjoy it. [Warriors president of basketball operations] Bob [Myers] didn't come, could have had a glass. They didn't come. So me and Steph will enjoy a bottle of DRC tonight. It's going on Joe's tab."