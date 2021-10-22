Warriors' Klay Thompson on NBA 75 Team Snub: 'In My Head I'm Top 75 All-Time'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Klay Thompson is a three-time champion and one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but he is apparently not one of the league's best 75 all-time players.

The Golden State Warriors star posted an image on Instagram that said, "Maybe I'm just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I'm TOP 75 all time."

That was in response to the NBA announcing its full 75th Anniversary Team consisting of the 75 best players in league history on Thursday. The first 25 players were revealed Tuesday, the second set was revealed Wednesday and the final group was announced Thursday, so those who were not included found out before Thompson posted his message.

His fellow Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, was among those selected:

"The team is being selected by a blue-ribbon panel of media and current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives," the NBA's announcement explained.

Some selections were obvious with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Kareem Adbul-Jabbar headlining the list. There were also a number of current players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard.

Yet Thompson did not meet the criteria in voters' eyes despite being a three-time champion, five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection.

He may have some more motivation as he works his way back from ACL and Achilles injuries.