Grizzlies' Ja Morant on Missing Game-Tying FT vs. Lakers: 'Failure Builds Character'

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant had an outstanding performance with 40 points and 10 assists on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he came up short in the game's biggest moment.

With Memphis trailing by three with 1.9 seconds left, Morant went to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game. Morant made the first two free throws and missed the third. The Grizzlies went on to lose, 121-118.

After the game, Morant immediately took to Twitter and showed he was undeterred by the loss, tweeting, "failure builds character." He also challenged himself.

After Sunday's performance, Morant is averaging 35 points through three games this season. The Grizzlies will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.