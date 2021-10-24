Nick Saban Says Alabama's Mistakes 'Need to Get Corrected' After Win vs. Tennessee

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Despite No. 4 Alabama's 52-24 win over Tennessee on Saturday, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban wasn't satisfied with his team's performance.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," Saban said after the game. "I think those things need to get corrected or they're going to cost us at some point."

Saban was referring to Alabama's busted coverages, a blocked punt or a penalty for roughing the kicker. Wide receiver Jameson Williams also had an early fumble in the red zone.

With the Crimson Tide headed for a bye week, Saban said his team has some things to work on during its time off. Saban is hoping his players are better prepared when they return on Nov. 6 against LSU.

"We have a real team we have to play in two weeks," Saban said. "We need to get some rest. We need to recover, but we also need to focus on what we need to do to finish the season and get some of these things corrected."

In their 15th straight win over the Volunteers, the Crimson Tide dominated the time of possession 40:26 to 19:34. Bryce Young threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores. Brian Robinson rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Williams had a team-high 123 receiving yards, while John Metchie III had 11 receptions for 121 yards and two scores.

While Saban was critical about the team's performance early in the game, he acknowledged that the players did the most important thing and earned the win.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I'm not going to be negative about the game," Saban said. "I'm not going to be negative about our team."