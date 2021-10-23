No. 8 Oklahoma State Upset by Brock Purdy, Iowa State 24-21 in Big 12 Action

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa State football upset No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21 on Saturday from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Running back Breece Hall's four-yard touchdown run with 5:29 left in regulation proved to be the winning score.

The two teams then traded three-and-outs before Oklahoma State mounted one last drive.

The Cowboys had a 4th-and-2 on the ISU 42-yard line with 1:09 left. Quarterback Spencer Sanders tossed a short pass to Brennan Presley, who reached for the first-down line.

Officials marked him inches short, and ISU ran out the clock.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy finished 27-of-33 with 307 yards and two touchdowns. Cyclones wideout Xavier Hutchinson caught both of Purdy's touchdown passes en route to 12 catches for 125 yards. Hall finished with 70 rushing yards.

Sanders tossed three touchdown passes, two of which went to Presley (six catches, 84 yards). Tay Martin caught the other score while amassing four receptions for 80 yards.

Neither team led by more than one score in this seesaw affair. Oklahoma State led 14-7 at halftime thanks to Presley's two TD catches.

The Cowboys became the second Top 10 team to lose to an unranked opponent Saturday, as No. 7 Penn State fell 20-18 in nine overtimes to Illinois.