Lincoln Riley After Kansas Win: Oklahoma's Toughest Opponent Right Now Is Itself

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley wasn't happy with his team's performance after surviving a scare against Kansas on Saturday.

After the Sooners' 35-23 win, Riley told reporters that his team is its own worst enemy right now.

"The toughest opponent that we've got right now is ourselves," Riley said. "And we beat ourselves too much. I love the way we finish, and damn, if we will ever figure out how to play a complete game, combined with the way this team finishes, we could have something."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.