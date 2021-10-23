Kansas Opens Gates, Waives Ticket Requirement in 2nd Half of Oklahoma Upset Bid

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The unranked Kansas Jayhawks held a surprising 17-14 lead over the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners entering the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas hadn't been in such a close game against Oklahoma for decades. The Jayhawks decided to waive the ticket requirement for most of the second half to encourage fans to enter the stadium and get loud:

Kansas also sent an email to the student body to encourage people to show up to support the team:

Jayhawks fans didn't disappoint. ESPN showed the stadium before and after the announcements, and there were significantly more fans.

The Sooners rallied, however, scoring 14 unanswered points to take a 21-17 lead with 12:35 remaining in the game.

Kansas hasn't beaten Oklahoma since October 1997.