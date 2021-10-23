X

    Kansas Opens Gates, Waives Ticket Requirement in 2nd Half of Oklahoma Upset Bid

    Erin WalshOctober 23, 2021

    The unranked Kansas Jayhawks held a surprising 17-14 lead over the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners entering the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

    Kansas hadn't been in such a close game against Oklahoma for decades. The Jayhawks decided to waive the ticket requirement for most of the second half to encourage fans to enter the stadium and get loud:

    Kansas Jayhawks @KUAthletics

    The gates are open on the east and west sides of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, no ticket required.<br><br>Show up. Be loud. Rock Chalk.

    Kansas also sent an email to the student body to encourage people to show up to support the team:

    Unnecessary Roughness @UnnecRoughness

    Kansas just sent this out to their entire school 😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/AbhAAqX6m1">pic.twitter.com/AbhAAqX6m1</a>

    Jayhawks fans didn't disappoint. ESPN showed the stadium before and after the announcements, and there were significantly more fans.

    The Sooners rallied, however, scoring 14 unanswered points to take a 21-17 lead with 12:35 remaining in the game.

    Yahoo Sports College Football @YahooSportsCFB

    Oklahoma 21, Kansas 17<br><br>It was 17-7 when Kansas opened the stadium gates to anyone and everyone. Now the Sooners have scored 14 unanswered.

    Kansas hasn't beaten Oklahoma since October 1997.

