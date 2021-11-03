Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday that forward Lauri Markkanen will enter the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Cavs placed fellow forward Kevin Love in the protocols Monday.

Markkanen showed flashes of becoming a high-impact player across four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, who selected the Arizona product with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. His Bulls tenure ended in August when they dealt him to Cleveland in a sign-and-trade as part of a three-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He's averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in eight games this season.

Injuries have held back the 24-year-old Finland native. He missed 59 games because of injury over his first three NBA seasons. He sat out 21 contests during his final year in Chicago because of calf and shoulder ailments.

Dean Wade figures to see the biggest increase in minutes while Markkanen is sidelined. It could also create chances for Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens in the frontcourt rotation.

Markkanen's size and versatility make him an ideal power forward for the modern game. Cleveland didn't provide a timetable for his return to the active roster.