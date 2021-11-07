Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Return vs. Trail Blazers Because of Stomach Illness

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis left his team's road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday with a stomach illness, per team reporter Mike Trudell.

AD was questionable entering the game with a right thumb sprain but ended up starting. He had two points and three rebounds in seven minutes before exiting. Without him, the Lakers closed the first half with Carmelo Anthony at power forward.

Davis was limited to 36 appearances for L.A. during the 2020-21 NBA season because of calf and Achilles injuries. He then dealt with knee and groin injuries during the Laker's first-round playoff series exit against the Phoenix Suns.

The 28-year-old Chicago native's numerous ailments were part of an injury-plagued campaign for Los Angeles, which also had to overcome an extended absence by LeBron James because of a high-ankle sprain. These injuries came after the franchise had just 10 weeks between winning the 2020 title and starting the new season.

When healthy, Davis has been his typically productive self with the Lakers. He averaged 24.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks across 98 games over his first two seasons in L.A. after arriving in a July 2019 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

He entered Saturday averaging 25.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 campaign.

Anthony should see the biggest uptick in playing time in the role of a stretch 4 whenever Davis is sidelined this season. Dwight Howard could see more minutes depending on the type of lineup L.A. is running.

Expect the Lakers to remain conservative with Davis throughout the regular season as his and James' availability for the playoffs is the most crucial factor in a possible championship run.