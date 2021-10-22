Southern Miss Reportedly Set to Join Sun Belt Conference as Soon as 2023

Set Number: X163804 TK1

Southern Miss has reportedly agreed to join the Sun Belt Conference, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

A source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Friday that the move is a "done deal" and would "probably" happen in time for the 2023 fall sports season.

Southern Miss currently plays in Conference USA. As Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press reported, six C-USA schools (UAB, Charlotte, Rice, Florida Atlantic, North Texas and UTSA) are set to join the expanded American Athletic Conference. The Golden Eagles' move would continue the exodus of teams as Division I conference reshuffling continues.

