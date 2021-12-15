4-Star DL Anthony Lucas Commits to Texas A&M over Alabama, Notre Dame, More

Source: 247Sports

Texas A&M's defense got a lot more dangerous with the addition of prized defensive lineman Anthony Lucas to the 2022 recruiting class.

Lucas announced his decision Wednesday during the early signing window:

Lucas is regarded as one of the best defensive players in this year's class. The Chaparral High School standout is a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 50 overall player, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

247Sports lists Lucas at 6'4½" and 275 pounds, with Blair Angulo's scouting report for the website comparing his size and skill set to Green Bay Packers star Kenny Clark:

"Big and hulking frame with plus-plus length. Built through his lower half and carries 300 pounds very well. A physical force at the line of scrimmage and has the prototypical size of an elite line prospect. Quick and agile out of his stance. Shows great burst to instantly put tackles on their heels."

In 17 games between his sophomore and junior seasons, Lucas had a total of 25.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks for Chaparral's football team.

Given that level of production and scouting report, it's no surprise that most of the top programs in the country made Lucas a formal scholarship offer. He had offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU and Georgia, among others.

The Aggies ultimately came out on top in the recruiting battle. Lucas will have the ability to make his presence felt as soon as next season. His ability to get after the quarterback as an interior defensive lineman makes him incredibly valuable.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff continue to do a great job of stockpiling high-ceiling talent to keep the Aggies competitive against the elite teams in the SEC.

Even though Texas A&M has yet to really break through with an appearance in the SEC Championship Game, it did score a huge win over Alabama during the 2021 regular season.

Lucas' ability to disrupt the opposing quarterback will boost an Aggies defense that was already among the best in the nation this season (18.1 points allowed per game).

Teams like Alabama and Georgia reload their talent pools every year. Fisher is doing his best to keep the Aggies close enough to those two programs that they might finally get their moment in the SEC spotlight sooner rather than later.