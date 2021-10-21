Former Texas LB Jake Ehlinger Died of Accidental Overdose, Family Says

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The family of Jake Ehlinger said in a statement Thursday that the former Texas linebacker died of an accidental overdose, via ESPN's Dave Wilson.

Ehlinger was believed to have taken Xanax "laced with toxic drugs including deadly Fentanyl."

"The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges, and universities," the family added in a statement.

The Texas sophomore was found dead in a residential area near campus in May.

"We pray that sharing Jake's story will help shed light on this problem and prevent other families from also tragically losing a loved one," the family's statement said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 36,000 people died from overdoses involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl in 2019, a rate 12 times higher than in 2013.

Jake is the brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who is in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts after being taken in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.