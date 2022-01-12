Report: 76ers' Tobias Harris Not Expected to Miss Time After MRI on Shoulder Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris is not expected to miss time after an MRI revealed he is dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer noted Harris has right shoulder bursitis and biceps tendinitis.

Heading into the 2020-21 season, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes ranked Harris as the second-most overpaid player in the NBA. The early returns from his five-year, $180 million extension weren't promising for Philadelphia.

The 6'8" forward was better in his second full season with the team. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. More importantly, he shot a career-high 51.2 percent from the field and saw his three-point percentage (39.4) climb nicely from the season before (36.7).

Especially with the unraveling of Ben Simmons' relationship with the team, the Sixers once again need Harris to play a critical role. His ability to stretch the floor is invaluable as well since building the offense around Joel Embiid inevitably creates the need to leave room in the paint.

He's scoring 18.4 points per game and shooting 29.5 percent from beyond the arc through 30 appearances.

Losing Harris would exacerbate one of Philadelphia's glaring flaws, one made worse by the Simmons situation. The Sixers don't have a wealth of depth beyond their starting five, so this is relatively welcome news.