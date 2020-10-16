Ranking the NBA's 10 Most Overpaid Players Right Now

0 of 11

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Every NBA team is a business operation, and like any business, success depends on getting maximum bang for your buck.

To determine which players are costing their teams too much for 2020-21 and beyond, we won't just pick a catch-all stat, look up salary and settle on some dollars-to-production formula. Every team's situation is unique, and some can justify overpaying high-end players if the payoff might realistically be a deep playoff run—or even a title. Teams lower down the competitive ladder almost never have justification for cutting exorbitant checks, especially if the player collecting them isn't a foundational piece.

A player with a huge salary who's proved himself capable of being a significant member of a highly successful team won't end up on our list. Premium production justifies premium payment.

That's why Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker and even Gordon Hayward won't show up—despite all of their hefty deals.

We'll focus largely on 2020-21 pay rates, but the longer a deal goes, the more it compounds the problem.

Finally, and as always, we're not knocking the players listed. If they're overpaid, they've beaten the market and deserve congratulations. We should all hope to make more than we're worth. This exercise comes strictly from the team perspective, where paying less is the goal.