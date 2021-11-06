5-Star DT Walter Nolen Commits to Texas A&M over Tennessee, Florida, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Texas A&M landed a commitment from one of the top players in the 2022 class, defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

The 5-star recruit's father informed 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong of Nolen's decision Saturday.

Nolen is the No. 2 overall player in a 2022 class that has a lot of top defensive talent, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Regarding his son's commitment, Walter Nolen Sr. said: "Like I said before, they play the style of football he plays. He'll fit in my eyesight; he'll fit in well. It's a gritty, it's down in the trenches, it's dirty, you have to be physical up front. This is what they do for the whole 60 minutes."

The 6'4", 325-pound lineman is an explosive athlete who is extremely difficult to block. He has an excellent first step off the line and knows how to use his hands to keep opposing players from gaining position on him.

His quickness also allows him to penetrate into the backfield with regularity.

Mike Farrell of Rivals.com said: "It's hard to find disruptive defensive tackles and ones that can rush the passer like a defensive end are very rare."

His size and technique give him the ability to make an impact early in his college career, while his athleticism gives him even higher upside.

It's why he's not only highly rated by scouting services but also received scholarship offers from dozens of schools, including many of the top programs in college football.

Texas A&M is hoping to contend with the best teams in the SEC. The added depth on the defensive line from this commitment should go a long way to helping the team accomplish its goals.

The Aggies have been on the brink of title contention in recent years and get players to the NFL, two factors that likely helped sway his decision. The program has had 13 players drafted over the last three seasons.

Even with more experienced players already on the roster, Nolen has a chance to make an early impact for his new team.