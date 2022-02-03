Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Will Remain Michigan Head Coach After Vikings Interview

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Jim Harbaugh is staying at his alma mater.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harbaugh informed Michigan on Wednesday that he would be returning to the school for the 2022 season.

The Wolverines were reportedly "elated" to retain the coach.

A former Michigan quarterback, Harbaugh took over in Ann Arbor in 2015 after parting ways with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the Wolverines to a 49-22 record, finishing in the Top 25 in three of his four seasons.

Michigan went just 2-4 during the 2020 season but turned it around with an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2021. Just as importantly to those in Ann Arbor, this past season marked the first time Harbaugh led the Wolverines to victory over Ohio State.

Coming off his best season at Michigan, it appears Harbaugh will be looking to continue building the program despite interest from the NFL ranks.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the 49ers, leading them to a Super Bowl XLVII appearance. They went to the postseason three times under him.