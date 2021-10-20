Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Warriors Beat LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers aren't off to an ideal start.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 in Tuesday's showdown between Western Conference contenders at Staples Center. Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Nemanja Bjelica spearheaded the winning effort for the visitors, who are looking to bounce back from last season's play-in tournament exit.

Impressive showings from LeBron James and Anthony Davis weren't enough for the Lakers, who debuted a new lineup featuring plenty of noteworthy additions.

Notable Player Stats

Stephen Curry, G, GS: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, 5-of-21 FG

Jordan Poole, G, GS: 20 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB

Nemanja Bjelica, F, GS: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST



LeBron James, F, LAL: 34 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST

Anthony Davis, F, LAL: 33 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 2 AST

What's Next?

Both teams are home for their next game. The Warriors host the L.A. Clippers on Thursday, while the Lakers face the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

