Collin Sexton Rumors: Cavs PG Didn't Demand $100M Contract Before Deadline

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Cleveland Cavaliers and point guard Collin Sexton failed to come to terms on a contract extension Monday, but it wasn't because of the 22-year-old's contract demands.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Sexton's camp had hoped to receive a contract offer in the range of $100 million, but they were never stuck on that number. Sexton was reportedly willing to take less money, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.