    Cavaliers Rumors: Collin Sexton, Cleveland Fail to Reach Rookie Contract Extension

    Doric SamOctober 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Tony Dejak

    The Cleveland Cavaliers and guard Collin Sexton did not come to an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension before Monday's deadline, per Cavaliers reporter Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

    The 2018 eighth overall pick is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

