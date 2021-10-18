Cavaliers Rumors: Collin Sexton, Cleveland Fail to Reach Rookie Contract Extension

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

The Cleveland Cavaliers and guard Collin Sexton did not come to an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension before Monday's deadline, per Cavaliers reporter Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

The 2018 eighth overall pick is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.