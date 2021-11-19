Kevin Durant Out for Nets vs. Magic With Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The Brooklyn Nets announced that superstar forward Kevin Durant will not play against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

According to NBA.com's Mark Medina, the team cited a sprained right shoulder as the reason for KD's absence.

Any injury to Durant tends to cause concern in Brooklyn beyond his overall importance on the court as one of the league's top players. After all, he missed the 2019-20 campaign as he recovered from an Achilles injury he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

The 33-year-old also played just 35 games in 2020-21, but that didn't stop him from averaging 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from three-point range.

So far this season, Durant has been the Nets' best player and a legitimate MVP candidate, averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers made per game in 16 contests.

Durant and James Harden have been particularly vital to the Nets this season with guard Kyrie Irving out of the fold due to his decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Even without Irving, Durant and Harden have the Nets tied for the top record in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat at 11-5.

Expecting anyone to replicate what the two-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time scoring champion can do on the floor is likely too much for the Nets to ask, but they do have the luxury of leaning on Harden.

Look for him to shoulder even more offensive responsibilities while Bruce Brown and James Johnson see more time in the rotation, especially since Joe Harris, Paul Millsap and Nic Claxton are out as well.