Landry Shamet, Suns Agree to 4-Year, $43M Contract Extension

Landry Shamet is yet to play a regular-season game for the Phoenix Suns, but they already made a long-term commitment to the guard.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns and Shamet agreed to a four-year, $43 million rookie contract extension.

The sharpshooter was scheduled for restricted free agency following the 2021-22 campaign prior to this move.

The Suns acquired Shamet via trade from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. They sent Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the draft to Brooklyn, and the draft capital further underscored the Phoenix's win-now approach after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

Shamet entered the league as a first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018, although they sent him to the Los Angeles Clippers during his rookie season as part of the trade package that landed Tobias Harris.

The Wichita State product played with the Clippers through the rest of his first season and his second season before they traded him to Brooklyn before the 2020-21 campaign.

He has not known much stability in his early NBA career, so this move may clear the way for him to remain in Phoenix for the foreseeable future and establish some familiarity with a championship contender.

Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game last season while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range.

He is someone who can stretch the floor and hit from the outside when defenders collapse on Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. He also provides wing depth alongside role players such as Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson.

The Suns start the new season Wednesday with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets.